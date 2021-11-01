Hudson QB Hunter Young approaching Pasco County passing record

HUDSON, Fla. — Hudson High School quarterback Hunter Young only needs 73 yards in the final regular-season game of the season to set the 10-game Pasco County high school record for passing yards.

“When I came here my freshman year I told my coaches I am not leaving until I got my name in a record book,” Young told ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger.

Young has thrown for 2,272 yards through the first nine games.

“We’ve just been slinging the thing around and it’s kind of fun to watch,” Young's head coach Tim Hicks said. “He makes the right reads the majority of the time, the kids get open. It takes care of itself.”

The 10-game Pasco County record is 2,345 yards. Young can break the record this Friday night in the “Backyard Brawl” against rival Fivay High School.

“I think it will be awesome especially a lot of those guys over there aren’t too fond of me,” Young said. “It will be better and a good confidence booster going into the postseason.”

If and when the record falls, Young said it’s not a personal record but more of a team record.

“Absolutely, they’re the guys that make the plays,” Young said. “Ladamien Starks, three-star, has a Maryland offer. I got Tyler Gauci, he is so quick. AJ McFarland, people see during the film. I got go-to guys, guys I can get the ball to and they will take care of the rest.”

“He’s just a smart quarterback,” Starks added. “He can make the throw. He can read. He has everything a quarterback needs to be a next-level quarterback.”

Young is also approaching the school’s all-time single-season passing yards record.

“It means a lot, especially for my family,” Young said. “I think they deserve to have that name led on, especially in the record books. It would be awesome.”