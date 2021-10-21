Tampa Bay Lightning release details on new championship rings, and they're fancy

TAMPA BAY, Fla — The Lightning announced on Twitter just what makes their new championship rings so special.

It’s all in the details. 🤩 Which part is your favorite? — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 21, 2021

From the dozens of diamonds to custom cut sapphires this ring just might rival the Buccaneers rings... maybe.

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens to be back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions. The team received their new championship rings at a private team event on October 21.

The rings are made with 14-karat white gold with diamonds and genuine sapphires.

