Tampa Bay Buccaneers receive Super Bowl LV Championship ring

TAMPA, Fla. — Bucs put a ring on it! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received their Super Bowl LV ring on Thursday.
The Bucs made history this year when they were crowned Super Bowl LV Champions after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs on home turf.
It’s here, and it’s perfect. pic.twitter.com/hqSa0VJqSe— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 23, 2021
💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 pic.twitter.com/DEpiJXMv6T— 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 23, 2021
“This is by far the most incredible ring that’s ever been made.” -@TomBrady pic.twitter.com/pvsaDET8w1— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 23, 2021
🤠🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/PkqZBEIODY— DEVIN WHITE (@DevinWhite__40) July 23, 2021