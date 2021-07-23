Watch
SportsFootballTampa Bay Bucs

Actions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receive Super Bowl LV Championship ring

items.[0].image.alt
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Twitter
bucs super bowl ring.PNG
Posted at 10:05 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 22:18:19-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Bucs put a ring on it! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received their Super Bowl LV ring on Thursday.

The Bucs made history this year when they were crowned Super Bowl LV Champions after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs on home turf.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.