Tampa Bay Lightning release 2022 preseason schedule

TAMPA, Fla. — It hasn't even been a week since the Tampa Bay Lightning lost Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, but the team is already looking ahead to next season with the release of the 2022 preseason schedule.

The Lightning will play six preseason games this year with half of those games being at Amalie Arena. Tampa kicks off the preseason in Carolina for a game against the Hurricanes on September 27, and then return home to play the Canes again on the 28th.

Tampa then plays the Nashville Predators at home on September 29 and will follow that up with a game in Nashville against the Preds.

The Lightning ends the preseason with two games against the Florida Panthers. One in Sunrise on October 6 and then a final preseason game against the Panthers on October 8.

The last time the Lightning and Panthers were on the ice, Tampa bay was completing a sweep of the Cats in the second round of the playoffs. Florida finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference in 2021 before running into the now three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Bolts.

Full Schedule

Tuesday, September 27

Lightning at Hurricanes | 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 28

Lightning vs. Hurricanes | 7 p.m.

Thursday, September 29

Lightning vs. Predators | 7 p.m.

Friday, September 30

Lightning at Predators | 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 6

Lightning at Panthers | 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 8

Lightning vs. Panthers | 4 p.m