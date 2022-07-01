Tampa Bay Lightning re-sign forward Nick Paul to 7-year contract

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Friday the team has re-signed forward Nick Paul to a seven-year contract extension with an average annual value of $3.15 million.

Paul joined the Lightning just before the trade deadline and made his playoff debut this season. He played in all 23 playoff games with nine goals and nine points in those games. His five goals were the fifth-best on the team in the playoffs.

The Lightning acquired Paul from the Ottawa Senators on March 20. Between the Senators and Lightning, he set career highs for goals (16), assists (16), scoring (32 points), penalty minutes (39), shots (166), and blocked shots (56) in the 2021-2022 season.

For his career, Paul has 34 goals and 80 points in 248 career NHL games.