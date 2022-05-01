Tampa Bay Lightning hosting watch parties during playoff series vs. Maple Leafs

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will be hosting watch parties for the first two games of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Both official Lightning Playoff Watch Parties will take place at Sparkman Wharf and start at 6:30 p.m.

"Parties will feature live entertainment, appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities, as well as giveaways, concession specials and more," according to a Lightning press release.

The watch party for Game 1, which will be presented by Bud Light, will be Monday, May 2. The watch party for Game 2 will be Wednesday, May 4.