Lightning playoff opponent to be decided by final game of season

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a shootout win during a game against the Los Angeles Kings at Amalie Arena on February 25, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Posted at 9:13 AM, Apr 29, 2022
Friday night marks the final day of the NHL's regular season (with the exception of one meaningless make up game) and the Tampa Bay Lightning's playoff journey has yet to be set in stone.

The Bolts have clinched a playoff spot, but what seed they will enter as and who their first round opponent will be is still up in the air. The Lightning will either play the Toronto Maple Leafs or the Carolina Hurricanes depending on the outcome of the regular season's last game Friday.

As of right now, Tampa Bay is a No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division and the Boston Bruins are the No. 1 Wild Card seed. However, the two still have the potential to flip flop. The Bolts face the New York Islanders Friday evening on the road and the Bruins are on the road against the Maple Leafs. Here are the scenarios:

LIGHTNING WIN
-The Bolts remain as the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic and face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

LIGHTNING LOSE AND BRUINS LOSE
--The Bolts remain as the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic and face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

LIGHTNING LOSE AND BRUINS WIN
--The Bruins overtake the Lightning as the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic and the Bolts face the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

LIGHTNING LOSE AND BRUINS LOSE IN OVERTIME
-The two teams would be tied with 108 points on the season. The first tiebreaker is regulation wins, and Boston would have 51 to Tampa Bay's 50.
--The Bruins overtake the Lightning as the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic and the Bolts face the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Tampa Bay would be the lower seed regardless of opponent and would not have home-ice advantage in the first round either way.

The Bolts have never faced the Maple Leafs in the playoffs. They played the Hurricanes in the second round of last year's playoffs, winning the series 4-1 en route to winning the Stanley Cup.

