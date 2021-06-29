Stanley Cup Final return rewards fans, businesses

TAMPA, Fla. — It was nearly a full house for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

This comes less than five months after the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl with a limited crowd.

“Nothing brings people together like sports so regardless of what’s going on that’s negative out in the world, sports brings everybody together with a common goal. And that is for our home team to win," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

Downtown, the restaurants and bars will be filled up for as long as this series goes.

Yeomans Cask & Lion is a go-to spot.

“We’re back. Business is open and we ready to go. We are staffed. Employees are making money. They are having a ball coming to work and you just can’t beat it," said owner George Equizi.

And you just can’t beat getting to see the Bolts go for the Stanley Cup in person.

After last season when they were thousands of miles away in the bubble.

“It’s absolutely great. I think what probably got Tampa Bay through this whole coronavirus thing was the sports teams. It’s great to be back in this environment. It’s great to be winning again. And it’s an awesome time," said fan Kelly Bellanca.

“It’s very exciting. Seeing all the parking lots filled again. The traffic at night. The honking after the game when we win. It’s just electric. It’s just really amazing," said Equizi.

