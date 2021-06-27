Local artist adds to pre-game hype for Lightning fans

TAMPA, Fla. — Vo Williams grew up in Sarasota dreaming of performing.

“When I was in the bathroom mirror writing these songs, I was singing in the mirror ready, set, let’s go! Imagining this. And now just to be there. It’s crazy. I can’t express to you how insane this is," Williams said.

The Lightning discovered Vo’s music on Spotify and started using it this season. Now for the playoffs, his song "Ready Set" is part of the pre-game hype.

“I couldn’t think of a better song and I’m really self-critical," he said.

He even performed live before Game 5 and 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

“Being surrounded by thousands and thousands of people and physically seeing them going crazy, hearing the energy. It feels like being a chief leading a tribal circle," Williams said.

Vo lives in Los Angeles and makes music for films, TV and video games. But he’s back home to help the Bolts make another run at the Stanley Cup.

“The overall presentation is one focus, one purpose, one fist. And to be able to contribute to that wave of energy. It just feels right. And I feel like Ready Set really does add that punch to it," he said.

Vo says he’s influenced by everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Jay-Z and he says he’s pioneering a new type of music called "epic hip-hop."