Lightning increase attendance for Game 3 to 9,000 fans

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning organization has announced it will increase attendance to 9,000 fans inside Amalie Arena for Game 3 on Thursday, May 20.

Earlier this week, the team said it will only allow a max of 7,000 fans.

RELATED: Tampa Bay Lightning hosting watch parties during playoff series vs. Florida Panthers

Who's joining us for Round 1 at @AmalieArena?!



Additional inventory was just released for our three potential home games in this round.



🎟 https://t.co/DBoAm1xkQD pic.twitter.com/aoDHPlKSzU — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 19, 2021

The Lightning will host the Florida Panthers at Amalie Arena for Game 3 of the first-round best-of-seven series. The Lightning lead the series 2-0.

Game 3 will begin at 6:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

