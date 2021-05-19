Watch
Lightning increase attendance for Game 3 to 9,000 fans

AP
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period in Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 6:06 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 18:08:24-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning organization has announced it will increase attendance to 9,000 fans inside Amalie Arena for Game 3 on Thursday, May 20.

Earlier this week, the team said it will only allow a max of 7,000 fans.

The Lightning will host the Florida Panthers at Amalie Arena for Game 3 of the first-round best-of-seven series. The Lightning lead the series 2-0.

Game 3 will begin at 6:30 p.m.

