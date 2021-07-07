Demand to see Cup raised sends Game 5 ticket prices soaring

TAMPA, Fla. — Sometimes getting tickets to a game like this comes down to luck. David Cameron bought seats for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday when the first two games sold out.

“We were kind of hoping for Game 5 to come through," Cameron said. "But if they won four straight and swept the series, we were good with that too. But we got lucky and we get to come to the game.”

Tampa Bay had a chance to wrap up the series on the road in Montreal. But an overtime victory by the Canadiens sent the series back to Amalie Arena and finding a ticket now is going to cost you. The only ones you can buy are resale.

On Ticketmaster, it will cost you more than $600 for the top level in the corners while lower-level seats are around $2000. If you want to be as close to the action as possible against the glass, get ready to shell out around at least $6,000.

“It’s interesting because, for Game 1 and Game 2, prices seem to drop as the game got closer," said Brandon Pittman with Choice Tickets of Tampa Bay. "From what I’ve noticed for this game, prices are continuing to rise."

Two Montreal fans bought their tickets early enough when they just $400 each.

“I’d say they are at least less than half for they are now or even were later that day," said Anthony Pasqua.

“I’ve never seen a cup raised; so even if my favorite team doesn’t win tonight, seeing a cup raised would be pretty incredible," said Canadiens fan Craig Lesack.

“We got the hurricane out of the way, the weather is turning nice. The last thing to go for is the championship tonight," said Pittman.