Bud Light signs Lightning star Nikita Kucherov following shirtless press conference

Posted at 3:16 PM, Jul 09, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning star forward Nikita Kucherov is all business when he's on the ice, but after the season is over and the Bolts are celebrating a Stanley Cup win, fun Kuch comes out to play.

Bud Light took notice of that after an epic press conference where Kucherov spoke to reporters shirtless after the Bolts' Game 5 win over the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday night.

The terms of the contract are simple: Bud Light will ensure Kucherov and his teammates continue having a legendary championship celebration by supplying all of the beer for the team at Champa’s Stanley Cup Parade on Monday.

“After my Stanley Cup championship press conference, how could Bud Light not sign me onto their team,” said Nikita Kucherov, #86 Tampa Bay Lightning. “I am excited to be part of the Bud Light team and can’t wait to celebrate our back-to-back championship with Lightning fans next week…with some free Bud Light.”

DETAILS FOR BOLTS VICTORY PARADE MONDAY

