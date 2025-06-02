Tampa Bay Lightning sign forward Yanni Gourde to 6-year contract

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced on Monday that they signed forward Yanni Gourde to a six-year contract worth $2.33 million.

WATCH: Press conference with Yanni Gourde

In March 2025, the Lightning reacquired Gourde, 33, as part of a three-team trade deal with the Detroit Red Wings and the Seattle Kraken. After the acquisition, Gourde collected 13 assists and 14 points with the Bolts last season and ranked third among all Lightning players for assists.

Gourde originally went undrafted and was later signed as a free agent by the Lightning in March 2014. He made his NHL debut with the Bolts on Dec. 15, 2015. Gourde played with the Lightning from 2015 to 2021, winning back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships with the Bolts in 2020 and 2021.

Seattle selected him in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft to play for the Kraken and helped guide the team to their first and only playoff appearance in 2023.

In March 2025, Gourde said he was excited to be back with the Lightning.

"You always let your mind wonder if it could be possible. But yeah, this is awesome," he added. "I’m super excited to join this team and win some games."

And I think it's safe to say Lightning fans are excited to have Yanni back, too.