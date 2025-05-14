Tampa Bay Lightning games to air free on new Scripps broadcast channel

TAMPA, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced a partnership with Scripps Sports to broadcast all games over the air for free.

Scripps Sports is a division of the E.W. Scripps Company, which also owns ABC Action News. ABC Action News will be launching a new TV station that will be the home of the Lightning. That station will be called “The Spot - Tampa Bay 66." The channel will launch on July 1st. It will feature news and entertainment in addition to all locally produced Lightning games.

“We have always focused on our fan experience and listening to their feedback, and the accessibility of our broadcasts has been a top priority for them," said Lightning CEO and Vice Chairman Steve Griggs.

This new agreement gives Scripps the rights to produce and distribute all preseason, regular season and first-round playoff games. The broadcast team for the games will remain the same with Dave Randorf on play-by-play, Brian Engblom as color analyst and Gabby Shirley as rinkside reporter.

Scripps Sports and the Lightning will also co-produce original content that they say will help you get to know the team and its players on and off the ice.

"The Spot" will broadcast on over-the-air channel 66. As for cable and satellite customers, Scripps is in talks with those distributors about getting “The Spot” on those providers.

Brian Lawlor, President of Scripps Sports, said this is a great opportunity for fans.

“The Tampa Bay Lightning are one of the best teams in the NHL, and Bolts fans deserve easy access to all their games via cable, satellite, free over-the-air and streaming," Lawlor said.

In addition to the TV broadcasts, the Lightning and Scripps Sports will be introducing a new streaming option where Bolts fans can watch games through the Lightning app.

"The complement of broadcast television and streaming guarantees that fans can follow the games from their living room or wherever they are in their busy lives. We look forward to sharing many winning moments with one of the league’s most loyal fan bases," Lawlor said.

Details on how to access and use the app will be available before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Scripps Sports currently has partnerships with the Women’s National Basketball Association, the National Women’s Soccer League, the National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights and NHL’s new Utah Hockey Team, and the NCAA’s Big Sky Conference.

