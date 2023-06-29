Take a look at the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2023 draft class

TAMPA, Fla. — After seven rounds and 224 picks across two days, the 2023 NHL Draft has concluded and the Tampa Bay Lightning had five picks to build their latest draft class.

Here's a look at what this year's draft class has to offer.

Ethan Gauthier (Round 2, Pick 37)

The Lightning selected Ethan Gauthier with the 37th overall pick, which they acquired from the Colorado Avalanche a few hours before the draft.

Gauthier is a 6-foot, 183-pound right winger from the QMJHL's Sherbrooke Phoenix. He was ranked 16th among all North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting's final rankings, the highest among Tampa Bay draft picks.

In his second QMJHL season in 2022-23, Gauthier scored 30 goals and added 39 assists for 69 points in 66 games. He went on to add 11 points in 11 playoff games.

Gauthier is the son of former NHL defenseman Denis Gauthier, who skated in 554 career NHL games between Calgary, Phoenix, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. He is also the cousin of NHL forward Julien Gauthier, who played 57 games last season with the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers.

Jayson Shaugabay (Round 4, Pick 115)

After sending a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Nashville Predators in exchange for a fourth-round pick (115th overall) in this year's draft, the Lightning selected Jayson Shaugabay.

Shaugabay is a 5-foot-9, 168-pound center from Warroad High School in Minnesota. The 18-year-old forward was ranked 55th among all North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

Shaugabay was named Minnesota's Mr. Hockey this past season after posting 33 goals and 63 assists in 31 games. He finished his high school hockey career as Warroad's all-time leading scorer with 304 points (114G, 190A) in just 110 games played, passing Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie during his senior season.

Shaugabay also saw action in the USHL last season with the Green Bay Gamblers, recording 16 points (3G, 13A) in 27 games.

He is committed to playing college hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Warren Clark (Round 6, Pick 179)

With the 179th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Lightning selected Warren Clark.

Clark is a 6-foot-3, 194-pound defenseman from the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's Steinbach Pistons. Clark was ranked 169th among all North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

In his first season with the Pistons in 2022-23, Clark recorded six goals and 32 assists in 55 games.

Clark is committed to playing college hockey at St. Cloud State University.

Jack Harvey (Round 7, Pick 193)

With the 193rd overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Lightning selected Jack Harvey.

Harvey is a 5-foot-10, 176-pound forward from the USHL's Chicago Steel. He was ranked 146th among all North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

The 20-year-old forward recorded 74 points (40G, 34A) in 62 games last season.

Harvey is committed to playing college hockey at Boston University.

Ethan Hay (Round 7, Pick 211)

With the 211th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Lightning selected Ethan Hay.

Hay is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound center from the OHL's Flint Firebirds. He was ranked 83rd among all North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

The 18-year-old forward recorded 28 points (17G, 11A) in 64 games last season.