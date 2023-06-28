Tampa Bay Lightning acquire 37th overall pick in 2023 entry draft

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired a second-round pick, 37th overall, in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft from the Colorado Avalanche, it was announced on Wednesday.

The pick was in exchange for forward Ross Colton. The 26-year-old had 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Lightning and four points (one goal, three assists) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games this season. He can become a restricted free agency on Saturday.

The Lighting now has four picks in the draft. The team also holds pick 179 in the sixth round, 193 and 211 in the seventh round.

Round one starts Wednesday night in Nashville at 7 p.m.

