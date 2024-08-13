Report: Lightning exploring sale that will put value at almost $2 billion

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning launched a multistage sale process that will value the organization at close to $2 billion, according to sources at Sportsnet.
The deal is currently not final. However, the purchaser is reportedly believed to be Doug Ostrover, co-founder and CEO of Blue Owl Capital, an investment firm giant with a revenue of $1.73 billion.
It is reported that the Lightning's current owner, Jeff Vinik, will continue to have a significant ownership stake as part of the new group as well as retain full control of the franchise for the next several years.
He purchased the Lightning for a reported $170 million back in 2010. Since then, the team has won two Stanley Cups and made another two trips to the final.
