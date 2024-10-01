Lightning's Victor Hedman pledges $150,000 to Hurricane Helene relief

TAMPA, Fla. — Since joining the Bolts in 2009, Victor Hedman, also known as the big Swede, has had a big heart for the Tampa Bay community. It's one of the many reasons he has taken over as team captain.

Now, with the community in desperate need following Hurricane Helene, Hedman and his wife, Sanna, have pledged $150,000 to those in need.

“I’ve been here 15 years and pretty much grew up here,” Hedman, 33, said. “I love this lifestyle, and I know what it means for people to call this home.”

The Hedmans’ donation will be split between the Tampa Police Benevolent Foundation and the Coast Guard Foundation. At Tampa PD, the money will help 11 officers directly affected by the storm.

“Our officers are out there putting their families aside, putting their homes aside to do recovery efforts,” City of Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said.

“For them to come back and see the devastation that occurred for themselves is just heartbreaking,” Hedman added. “They put their lives on the line. It’s a no-brainer for us to pledge to both the Tampa PD and the Coast Guard.”

Hedmans’ pledge is in addition to the $2 million donation by Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and the Lightning Foundation toward relief efforts.

This is Hedman's first season wearing the captain’s “C” on his chest, and he’s already leading by example.

“Victor Hedman has always been a leader,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said. “He’s an incredible individual. You see what he does for a living out on the ice. I always thank all of the Lightning players and the Buccaneers for providing the entertainment, on one hand, but really, there is nothing in the community that can bring people together like sports. Victor has always been a leader; now he just has that ‘C’ on his jersey.”

The Lightning open the season on Oct. 11 at the Carolina Hurricanes. Their home opener is Oct. 12, also against Carolina.