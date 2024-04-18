Watch Now
Lightning to play Panthers in Round 1 of Stanley Cup Playoffs, starting Sunday

Puck drop for Game 1 is set for 12:30 p.m.
NHL Public Relations
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos
Posted at 8:40 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 21:51:59-04

TAMPA, Fla. — A new chapter will be written in the Battle of the Sunshine State as the Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Florida Panthers in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, starting Sunday.

The game will start at 12:30 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Tampa Bay and Florida are playing each other in the postseason for the third time, with the Lightning having won the two prior series in 2021 and 2022. The Bolts have won the last five postseason games against the Panthers.

The Lightning finished the season as the first wild card in the Eastern Conference with a 44-29-8 record and 96 points.

The Panthers are the Atlantic Division champion with a 52-24-6 record and 110 points.



