Lightning open crucial two-game set against division rival

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s only February, but the Tampa Bay Lightning feel like they’re already in a playoff series this week.

As of now, the Bolts are one point out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The team's next two games are against a divisional rival, the Ottawa Senators, who are four points ahead of Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division.

“We haven’t played these guys since the start of the season, so, like you said, they are playing really well,” forward Cam Atkinson said. “It’s kind of like a little playoff segment. That’s how we have to approach this game and be on top of it.”

Ottawa is riding a five-game winning streak, while Tampa Bay has only two wins in its last seven games.

“We had a helluva practice yesterday,” head coach Jon Cooper said. “Guys worked their tails off. You can tell the mood in the room. The guys are focused. I’d be shocked if they don’t come out and play on their toes tonight. They’re disappointed in how the game went the other night, but they know what’s at stake here.”

The Lightning have struggled to score goals during that seven-game stretch, averaging only two per game. But they’re still second-best in the entire conference in goal differential (+34).

“It’s unfortunate that the results are where they are, but it’s time where results matter,” Cooper said. “The guys know that.”

They also know they are in desperate need for points in this two-game set with Ottawa. The first game is tonight at 7 p.m. followed by the second game on Thursday night at Amalie Arena.