Lightning announce playoff schedule, opening the postseason on home ice at Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced their schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff First Round series on Thursday.

The Lightning will face the Florida Panthers in the first round of the playoffs. The Bolts have home ice advantage in the first-round series, playing the first two games at Amalie Arena.

Game 1 will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22. Game 2 will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 24. The Lightning will then head to Sunrise to play the next two games at Amerant Bank Arena.

The full series schedule can be viewed below:



Game 1: Panthers @ Lightning on Tuesday, April 22 at 8:30 p.m. (AMALIE Arena)

Game 2: Panthers @ Lightning on Thursday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. (AMALIE Arena)

Game 3: Lightning @ Panthers on Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m. (Amerant Bank Arena)

Game 4: Lightning @ Panthers on Monday, April 28 at TBD (Amerant Bank Arena)

Game 5: Panthers @ Lightning on Wednesday, April 30 (AMALIE Arena)*

Game 6: Lightning @ Panthers on Friday, May 2 (Amerant Bank Arena)*

Game 7: Panthers @ Lightning on Sunday, May 4 (AMALIE Arena)*

*if necessary