Watch Now
SportsHockeyTampa Bay Lightning

Actions

Lightning announce playoff schedule, opening the postseason on home ice at Amalie Arena

Lightning Panthers Playoff Game 2
Associated Press
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) defends against Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
Lightning Panthers Playoff Game 2
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced their schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff First Round series on Thursday.

The Lightning will face the Florida Panthers in the first round of the playoffs. The Bolts have home ice advantage in the first-round series, playing the first two games at Amalie Arena.

Game 1 will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22. Game 2 will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 24. The Lightning will then head to Sunrise to play the next two games at Amerant Bank Arena.

The full series schedule can be viewed below:

  • Game 1: Panthers @ Lightning on Tuesday, April 22 at 8:30 p.m. (AMALIE Arena)
  • Game 2: Panthers @ Lightning on Thursday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. (AMALIE Arena)
  • Game 3: Lightning @ Panthers on Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m. (Amerant Bank Arena)
  • Game 4: Lightning @ Panthers on Monday, April 28 at TBD (Amerant Bank Arena)
  • Game 5: Panthers @ Lightning on Wednesday, April 30 (AMALIE Arena)*
  • Game 6: Lightning @ Panthers on Friday, May 2 (Amerant Bank Arena)*
  • Game 7: Panthers @ Lightning on Sunday, May 4 (AMALIE Arena)*

*if necessary


The Tampa Bay community reacts to the shuttering of the Cross Bay Ferry service

Hillsborough County votes to end contract with Cross Bay Ferry

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.