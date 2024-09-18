Lighting name Victor Hedman new team captain after Stamkos' departure

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have named Victor Hedman as team captain after the Bolts traded long-time team captain Steven Stamkos.

Hedman takes over as team captain following the trade of Steven Stamkos at the end of last season. Stamkos was team captain for the past 10 seasons.

“We are thrilled to have Victor leading our team as the 11th captain in franchise history,” said General Manager Julien BriseBois. “Victor is a cornerstone player that is extremely well respected by his teammates, coaches and peers across the NHL. Over the past 15 seasons, he has been a world-class representative for our organization both on and off the ice. Victor embodies what it means to be a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning and is more than ready for this exciting opportunity. We are looking forward to watching him flourish in his new role as we continue to work towards our goal of winning the Stanley Cup.”

Hedman has spent his entire career in Tampa Bay and has played in three All-Star games. Hedman has played in 1,052 games, scored 156 goals, 572 assists, and scored 728 total points.

Hedman leads the franchise in games played, power-play points, and game-winning goals.