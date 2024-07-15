'I never thought this day would come': Stamkos pens lengthy, emotional farewell letter to Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — One of the greatest players in the Tampa Bay Lightning's history reflected on the team and city that he gave his all for over a decade and a half in a long and emotional goodbye letter to the Bolts in the Players' Tribune on Monday.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion, who holds virtually every notable record for a Lightning player, left Tampa Bay to sign a 4-year, $32 million contract with the Nashville Predators shortly after the NHL free agency window opened on July 1.

Stamkos mulled over the past few weeks, which he called "bittersweet" towards the end of the letter.

"I never thought this day would come. I did everything I felt I could do to make it work, but sometimes things just happen. It didn’t work. And I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t heartbreaking. But my family and I, we’re human, you know? Tampa is home. It’s where our three kids were born … it’s where our memories are. It’s always going to mean so much to us."

The 34-year-old also looked back at key moments he had with the franchise, such as his first time arriving at the arena for a press conference, his first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2015, and his iconic goal in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final five years later.

He described the environment surrounding his first Stanley Cup win in 2020 as a "completely unique experience" since there were no fans at the neutral site in Edmonton due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, he said the moment of raising the Cup over his head and celebrating with his teammates was "still perfect."

Less than a year later, the Lightning were right back in the Final, this time against the Montreal Canadiens. Tampa Bay clinched that series in Game 5 in front of over 18,000 fans at Amalie Arena.

"It was exactly how I dreamt it. At home. Packed arena. Great playoff run. Great final. Lifting the Cup in front of everyone," Stamkos wrote. "Sharing it with you, Tampa. It was beyond words."

By this point, "Champa Bay" was alive and well.

"It was such an amazing time in the city those few years," Stamkos wrote. "The boat parades, the crowds, the celebrations. That’s what it’s all about."

Stamkos said he would miss those fans a lot and gave thanks to "everyone with the Lightning organization," including owner Jeff Vinik and head coach Jon Cooper.

After saying he is "excited for the future" with Nashville, Stamkos closed his letter with a bittersweet message to the Lightning fans and the city of Tampa Bay.

"And when the time comes to play down in Tampa, it’ll be nice to be home again."

Stamkos' homecoming is expected to be on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m., when the Lightning host the Predators.