Four-legged Lightning fan visits every NHL arena

TAMPA, Fla. — Lightning fans often like going on the road to cheer on the Bolts, and there is one particular fan who stands out more than most because she stands on four legs.

This holiday season, Holland the Pup became an official ambassador for the city of Tampa at their Winter Village.

“Enjoy palm trees by our hockey arena; just welcome them and bring a smile to their face hopefully,” said owner Adam Vosding.

Vosding adopted Holland from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay in 2015 and soon embarked on what was supposed to be a six-month road trip.

“We drove to Winnipeg for the Lightning game, and we were wearing all our Lightning gear up there and got some local media attention in Winnipeg, Manitoba,” said Vosding.

That’s when Adam, a huge Bolts fan and season ticket holder, came up with the idea for him and Holland to visit all 32 NHL arenas.

“We finished our 32nd NHL arena in New York, and then we actually went to Utah, so we knocked off our 33rd,” said Vosding. “We love meeting the fans of other teams as we travel.

In most cases dogs aren’t even permitted into arenas, but teams have bent the rules for Holland.

“The Anaheim Ducks gifted her a little hockey jersey, and she got on the ice out there, and she’s been on the ice in Nashville, the Edmonton Oilers invited us inside the arena,” said Vosding.

When the Tampa Downtown Partnership heard about this furry fan, they decided to make her an official ambassador at the Winter Village.

“Meeting Holland is great, I’m a huge Georgia Bull Dog fan, and it’s nice that Tampa Bay has its own dog,” said one visitor.

“Ace enjoyed it so much; he loved meeting her, and now I think they are best doggie friends,” said another visitor.

“Beautiful, my dog enjoyed this Riverwalk and awesome city,” said a third visitor.

Now that Adam and Holland have reached their NHL goal, they have set their sights on their other favorite teams.

“We’re creeping up to the point where we can hit up all the NFL and Major League Baseball stadiums too, so maybe that’s next on the radar,” said Vosding.