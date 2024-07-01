Fans send thanks to Steven Stamkos for all the years with the Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s the end of an era. Tampa Bay Lightning fans on Monday said thank you and reflected on the legacy of team leader Steven Stamkos.

Lightning fan Zach Leichter stopped by Amalie Arena for some photos while banners still hung, saying goodbye to a team staple.

"Stamkos has been my favorite player since he came here,” said Leichter. “My cat is even named Stammer, so I guess it's a milestone of growing up and seeing your childhood hero move on."

Stamkos himself took to social media, saying, "Just wanted everyone to know how thankful we are for 16 years as a bolt."

Through the wins and losses, fans like Leichter remember watching it all.

"15, 16 years, this is me going through high school, college, work. It's just weird not going to be able to see him anymore,” said Leichter.

The news of Stamkos leaving the Lightning sent shockwaves to fans.

"I think he was the main piece, the soul of the team, so it's a big loss to see him go,” said fan Jairo Renta.

"We really love him, and we wish him the best in Nashville,” said fan Dawn Love.

Kevin Belickis, who's part of the Sticks of Fire fan group, put it plainly.

"While we wanted him to stay, and I'm sure he wanted to stay, and the Lightning wanted him to stay, it's a business, and sometimes business gets in the way of good things,” he said.

Beyond the ice, fans said Stamkos brought excellence and passion to the team and was a leader who leaves big shoes to fill.

"When you lose someone like that, it's definitely going to hurt your locker room, but now we just gotta see whoever gets a "C" on their chest step up and try and fill that void in their own way, because you can't replace Steven Stamkos, so you just need to do it your own way,” said Belickis.

Fans thanked Stamkos for his years, the boat parades, and for helping build a winning culture in Tampa, leaving a legacy forever cemented in the history books across Tampa Bay and beyond.

"In the grand scheme of things, it's not outlandish to say that Steven Stamkos, when it's all said and done, is probably going to be top 50 greatest NHL players of all time,” said Belickis.