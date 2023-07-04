Duke brothers team up at Lightning Development Camp

BRANDON, Fla. — Dylan and Tyler Duke take their sibling rivalry to the extreme.

“He’s kind of a pain in the butt in front of the net,” Tyler said. “He gets under your skin a little bit.”

The siblings were on opposite sides in one of college hockey’s biggest rivalries.

“It was crazy last year because it was Michigan and Ohio State,” Tyler added. “Two big rivalries, obviously playing against him. I got to see him on the ice a lot.”

Tyler just finished his freshman season at Ohio State University, while Dylan wrapped up his sophomore season at the University of Michigan.

Born 16 months apart, the Dukes had an inseparable relationship growing up.

“My dad built a backyard rink when we were little kids,” Tyler said. “We would go out there and battle one on one against each other. That’s where we get our competitive nature.”

“I’m a year older, maybe that’s how he became a good defenseman, and I ended up a good forward because I always had the puck on my stick, and he was always trying to defend me,” Dylan said.

The brothers are teammates this week for the Tampa Bay Lightning’s annual Development Camp at the TGH Ice Plex. Dylan was the Bolts’ fourth-round draft pick in 2021, and Tyler was invited to suit up with the Lightning’s top prospects.

“It’s definitely pretty special. It’s a good experience to share with him. It’s something we will be able to remember for the rest of our lives,” Dylan said. “Being able to play against him last year, great memories. Then, you know, really excited to be back on the same team as him.”

Next season, Tyler will be transferring to Michigan, joining forces with his brother at the highest level of college hockey.

“It’s something really special, and it’s great for our family,” Tyler said. “I am looking forward to playing with him next year.”

“The biggest thing I told him is to come in with an open mind and learn as much as you can,” Dylan said. “Take that back to Michigan.”