Bolts' video coach Nigel Kirwan's rise with organization

TAMPA, Fla. — You won’t see Tampa Bay Lightning video coach Nigel Kirwan on the bench with the other coaches on game day. Kirwan is a behind-the-scenes type of guy. But his impact on the game and within the organization is just as important.

“Brian and I sit in the offices (during games),” Kirwan said. “We call it the bullpen.”

Kirwan and fellow video coach Brian Garlock stare at a dozen screens during the game.

“I tell people that I am playing the piano during the game because I am constantly doing this,” he said.

He’s marking and editing the different aspects of the game

“Every time the puck crosses the entry, we’re looking to see if it’s onside or offside. Often we know before the puck goes into the next the play maybe offside,” Kirwan said.

That scenario played out in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche last season. Avs forward Valeri Nichuskin appeared to give Colorado a 1-0 lead. But Kirwan and the video crew took a long look several seconds before the goal.

“Right at the last second, they showed an angle that gave us the affirmation of what we’re thinking that the play was offside,” Kirwan said. “That’s when we were screaming challenge, challenge, challenge!”

The video showed that Colorado defenseman Bowen Byram was not able to keep the puck in the zone after an attempted clear by the Lightning.

“Trust me, it’s stressful in those situations, especially in the playoffs when it can be the difference,” he added.

The Lightning went on to win that game 6-2.

Kirwan has been an unexpected difference-maker for the Bolts for three decades. He joined the franchise four months before the inaugural season of 1992-93.

“Basically, when I started, I was a sale representative, selling group packages,” Kirwan said. “I got very involved in the youth hockey community.”

Then in 1996, head coach Terry Crisp walked into Kirwan’s sales office and asked him to become his video coach.

“I thought Crispy was actually playing a joke on me when he asked me to come work for him,” Kirwan said. “I tried to shoo him out of my office. The next thing I knew, within 24 hours, I had signed a contract to become the Video Coach of the Lightning. I realized at that point I had changed my career unintentionally.”

“Nigel has been a staple of the organization,” Lightning forward Alex Killorn said. “He’s been here since its inception. He started working in sales. He is a huge part of this organization. I think everyone knows Nigel as being the ‘mayor’ around town.”

Kirwan is Jamaican-born and Winnipeg-raised. Hockey has been in his blood since he was four years old.

Now, after being part of three Stanley Cups, he’s just living a dream.

“Growing up, I’ve hoisted imaginary Cups all my life, peewee hockey or junior hockey,” he said. “I always held up imaginary Cups. When it actually happens, it's real life; it’s surreal. To win one is a blessing, more than I probably deserve. To win three is just ridiculous.”