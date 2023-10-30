Bolts' Vasilevskiy slowly returning to hockey activities

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is getting closer to a return to the ice.

The five-time All-Star was at practice on Sunday for the first time since undergoing back surgery a month ago.

While Vasilevskiy has been out, the team has been in the capable hands of backup net minder Jonas Johansson.

Johansson – who signed with the Lightning in July – stopped all 55 shots he faced over two appearances last week, going 2-0-0 with two shutouts.

Coach Jon Cooper made it known that just because Vasilevskiy was on the ice, they’re not getting him back any soon.

The timetable is still around Thanksgiving.

But, for his teammates, it was nice seeing him out there.

“We see the work that he puts on behind the scenes,” captain Steven Stamkos said. “But to get him on the ice that is a big mental hurdle for anyone coming back from an injury is to put that equipment on and go out there, feel the ice, and just know that everything that you’re doing is working and the body is feeling good.”

Johansson will be in the net Monday night when the Lightning host Seattle at 7 p.m.