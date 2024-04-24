Heisman Trust returning Reggie Bush's Heisman after changes in college sports

NEW YORK — Reggie Bush is getting his 2005 Heisman Memorial Trophy back after having had to relinquish the award in 2010.

In a press release Wednesday on Heisman.com, the decision by the Heisman Trust to reinstate Bush followed a deliberative process in which it closely monitored the “enormous changes” in the college football landscape.

“We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments,” Michael Comerford, president of The Heisman Trophy Trust, said in a statement.

“We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the Trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back.”

Bush won the Heisman Trophy, awarded annually to the most outstanding collegiate football player, in 2005 when he rushed for 1,740 yards on 200 carries and scored 18 total touchdowns for the University of Southern California.

In 2010, Bush voluntarily gave up the coveted award after an NCAA investigation found he received benefits of several thousand dollars and a vehicle that were not allowed at the time and he was ruled ineligible as of 2004.

College athletes can now receive compensation for their name, image and likeness, known commonly as NIL.

Bush will also be invited to future Heisman Trophy ceremonies and USC will receive a replica trophy.