Hard work pays off for USF's Atkins

TAMPA, Fla. — USF graduate student Sean Atkins doesn't necessarily look the part of an elite wide receiver. He's listed at 5'10," which might be a little generous.

But his play was huge for the Bulls last season.

"He’s such an easy example to point to—if you just put your head down and work, here’s what happens," USF head coach Alex Golesh said when describing his top receiver.

Last year, Atkins came out of nowhere to break the USF single-season records for receptions (92) and receiving yards (1,054).

He also tallied seven touchdowns, which he did after missing spring practice due to injury.

This season, Atkins is back on the field for spring ball, and it feels good.

"The best thing about it is just going out and competing with the guys," Atkins said after practice. "Building the relationships. But now, just being able to get in shape and getting my body right, timing down with [USF QB Byrum Brown], and being more balanced on the field. I feel like the spring lets you work on a lot of stuff that you don’t get to work on during the season."

Atkins started his career as a walk-on, but he earned a scholarship in 2021.

Before and after he was put on scholarship, Atkins paid the bills by working a handful of different jobs, most notably as a food runner at the Meat Market, a popular restaurant in South Tampa.

Atkins said he got to know celebrities like WWE superstar John Cena and former Buccaneers stars Rob Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh during his time in the restaurant business.

He credits his real-world experience with helping him excel on the football field.

"They want to have a good experience, and it’s my job to give them that experience. Honestly, having a job while playing football really builds your character," Atkins explained. "You have to do more things than a normal athlete does. And it really just kind of like goes back on work ethic. When you go in, you want to be doing your best when you’re on the job and everything like that. Everybody’s counting on you, and it’s a high-stress environment. "

The Bulls turned to Atkins in many high-stress environments last season, and he looks forward to the challenge of building on his success.

"I want the best from the guy in front of me. I want to compete with the best of the best," Sean said. "So whenever it’s third down, I want to do my thing, and let’s see who’s better on that rep."

"He’s grown tremendously, physically and mentally," Golesh added. "He has taken that step as a leader. He’s got it in him."

This Saturday will be Atkins' last spring game in a Bulls uniform, and he wants to make it special.

"Being there, and the atmosphere it was last year, it was incredible. They’re going to put on a great event for everybody, and it’s just going to be a great time."

USF kicks off the annual spring game at 2 p.m. at Corbett Stadium.