TAMPA, Fla. — All eyes were on Haason Reddick as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held their first day of mandatory minicamp.

Reddick, the Bucs’ biggest offseason free agent signing, did not participate in any on-field work during voluntary OTAs. Still, his presence on Tuesday ended any speculation that he might entertain holding out like he did a year ago with the New York Jets.

Watch full report from Kyle Burger

Haason Reddick takes the field during Bucs' mandatory minicamp

“He came in, in shape. He flew around,” head coach Todd Bowles said. “Everything we thought he’d be. So we’re happy with him.”

Reddick was one of the NFL’s top pass rushers from 2020-2023, recording 50.5 sacks.

“Yeah, he’s pretty damn fast off the edge,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “He’s a great player. I know everyone wants to make a big deal about when he’s going to be here and when he’s not. He’s a good guy and there is a reason he signed here. He wants to help us win, and we’re happy to have him.”

Mayfield is entering his third season in Tampa Bay and will have lots of weapons to throw to. Mike Evans was on the field, but Chris Godwin did not participate in any on-field work. Godwin is still recovering from ankle surgery. Mayfield is very excited about first-round draft pick wide receiver Emeka Egbuka’s impact on the offense.

“The thing that sticks out is how cerebral he is. He’s so smart,” Mayfield said. “Right now, I think we can plug and play him at any receiver spot. He understands the offense that well. That’s him being a pro already. It’s a good luxury to have.”

Expectations are high around Bucs camp. The team has won the NFC South division four straight years, but left some meat on the bone when it comes to the postseason.

“I mean, I say we’re starving,” running back Rachaad White said. “Look at our bellies. We’re very hungry. We’re starving. We want it, we want it for each other.”

The Bucs will be back on the field Wednesday and Thursday for mandatory minicamp.