Watch
Sports

Actions

Green Bay Packers move up to draft NDSU WR, Tampa native Christian Watson

Green Bay Packers move up to draft NDSU WR, Tampa native Christian Watson
Associated Press
Green Bay Packers move up to draft NDSU WR, Tampa native Christian Watson
Posted at 7:48 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 19:48:33-04

LAS VEGAS, NV. — North Dakota State’s Christian Watson will try to become the latest wide receiver to find success with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers traded up 19 spots in the second round Friday to take Watson with the 34th overall selection in the NFL draft.

Watson is a Tampa native and starred at Plant High School. Playing for the Bison, he racked up 801 receiving yards and seven TDs in 2021.

Green Bay opened the day with two second round picks at No. 53 and No. 59 overall. The Packers traded both of those picks to the Minnesota Vikings for the right to take Watson at No. 34.

To follow along with more NFL Draft Day coverage, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!