Bucs select DT Logan Hall with 33rd pick, 2 more selections expected Friday

LAS VEGAS, NV. — The Bucs are officially on the board in the 2022 NFL Draft. With the 33rd overall pick and first selection of the draft, Tampa Bay selected defensive tackle and edge rusher Logan Hall.

Hall played inside at defensive tackle in college, but he may be the perfect 3-4 defensive end in the NFL.

He stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 283 pounds. He ran a 4.88 40-yard-dash at the combine.

Last season, he racked up 48 tackles (13.5 for loss) along with 6.5 sacks in 13 games. He's almost in-between positions size-wise and the team that picks him will be projecting a lot if he does kick outside. He's was late riser up draft boards.

Bringing in Hall could make Ndamukong Suh's departure almost certain, though no official word has come on if Suh plans to play next season.

This selection comes by way of trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the first round, Tampa traded the 27th overall pick to the Jags for the 33rd overall pick, a fourth round pick (106 overall) and a sixth round pick (180 overall).

Tampa will make two more selections Friday. This story will be updated as those draft selections are made.

The Bucs hold eight picks in the draft: