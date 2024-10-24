Godwin shared a heartwarming moment with 2nd-grade teacher before suffering his season-ending injury

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night was devastating, as wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

It was even more heartbreaking for Kathy Joos.

She brought a sign to the game that read: “GODWIN’S second grade teacher is SO PROUD of him!”

She traveled from Delaware for her first NFL game to watch her former student play.

“Even before when I got to the stadium, I was determined to be the first one walking through the gate. And I was,” Joos said. “I wanted to make a b-line for the field. It was a wonderful experience.”

Kathy Joos Kathy Joos meets with Chris Godwin

Godwin was Joos’ student at Keene Elementary School in Newark, Delaware in 2003. Two decades later, Godwin still has a positive influence in her classroom.

“I do have a Godwin wall,” she said. “It’s a conversation piece that a lot of my students now will talk about Chris. They actually ask me, can I be him someday? I’m like, ‘Sure you can!’”

Godwin even autographed a second-grade photo of himself to add to Joos’ Godwin wall.

“I loved his reaction (to seeing the second-grade picture,” she said. “I just seemed to be tickled to death.”

WFTS Chris Godwin autographed his second-grade school picture for Joos.

A heartwarming moment before the game turned heart-wrenching. With a minute to play, Godwin suffered a gruesome injury.

“At the end of the game, there was a minute left. I said to my friend, ‘Okay, I think I am ready to go,’” Jews said. “So I didn’t see what happened. I am thankful I didn’t. I would have been emotionally upset.”

Godwin was off to a great start to the season, leading the league in receptions. Joos does not doubt that her star student will bounce back.

“Chris has a spirit about him where he has a strong faith in God. People like Chris go far. I believe his attitude, his spirit, his kindness, the love and support from his family, his wife Mariah,” Joos said. “He’s going to come out of this being bigger, better, stronger than ever before. No doubt in my mind.”

“If I could hug him right now, I would. I really would.”