Gators headed to Tampa to take on Tulane in 2024 Gasparilla Bowl

The Florida Gators are coming to Tampa to take on Tulane in the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl, according to a social media post from the team.
The matchup will take place on December 20th at 3:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.
The Gators are heading to Tampa to take on Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl! 🐊#GoGators | @GasparillaBowl pic.twitter.com/BbYf9u6Nuh
— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 8, 2024
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
Florida veteran Paul Canton believes his years-long fight to become a legal American citizen could rest with President-elect Donald Trump.
Florida veteran repeatedly denied U.S. citizenship hopeful President-elect Trump can help him