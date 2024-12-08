Gators headed to Tampa to take on Tulane in 2024 Gasparilla Bowl

The Florida Gators are coming to Tampa to take on Tulane in the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl, according to a social media post from the team.

The matchup will take place on December 20th at 3:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

The Gators are heading to Tampa to take on Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl! 🐊#GoGators | @GasparillaBowl pic.twitter.com/BbYf9u6Nuh — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 8, 2024

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.