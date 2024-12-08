Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Gators headed to Tampa to take on Tulane in 2024 Gasparilla Bowl

The matchup will take place on December 20th at 3:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.
Florida Football
John Raoux/AP
Florida football helmets are seen during media day at the University of Florida, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida Football
Posted
and last updated

The Florida Gators are coming to Tampa to take on Tulane in the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl, according to a social media post from the team.

The matchup will take place on December 20th at 3:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Florida veteran Paul Canton believes his years-long fight to become a legal American citizen could rest with President-elect Donald Trump.

Florida veteran repeatedly denied U.S. citizenship hopeful President-elect Trump can help him

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.