Gators, Caglianone's run end at College World Series

The postseason magic finally ran out for the Gators, who entered the NCAA Tournament a game over .500 and reeled off five consecutive wins in elimination games until losing 6-0 to the Aggies on Wednesday night. Texas A&M starter Justin Lamkin dominated the Gators for the second time in the College World Series (CWS), this time tossing five shutout innings. He allowed three hits and struck out nine. Texas A&M (52-13) advanced to face Tennessee in the CWS championship series. The Gators close the season with a 36-30 record after winning eight of 11 games in the postseason. "This time of year is difficult. It’s really hard to put into words. It’s like you’re going full-speed in a sprint and all of a sudden it comes to an end, just like that," Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said after the game. "What they did is nothing short of remarkable. Go to Clemson, lose a really tough game on Saturday. We end up beating NC State by a run. Kentucky, another national seed. We accomplished an awful lot." The loss to Texas A&M marks the end of a historic career for Florida junior Jac Caglianone. The Plant High School grad had two hits in his last college game, giving him 104 for the season, tying the program's single-season record (Mark Kiger and Pat Osborn in 2002). The Tampa-native finished the season with .419 batting average, and his 35 home runs are a single-season record. His 75 career long balls are also a program record. "I’m never going to take it for granted," Caglianone said when asked about what it meant to wear a UF jersey. "All these guys who’ve worn it before us. All we try to do is just make them proud and really appreciate what Florida’s about." At 6'5", 250 pounds, Jac has all the physical tools to be a dominant player. But his teammates say he's grown as a leader ever since he came to Gainesviile. "He’s a terrific kid, and he’s a great teammate. I think he truly does play for this team, and he truly does want to win," said outfielder Tyler Shelnut. "I can’t say enough about Jac, obviously, and what he’s been able to accomplish." Caglianone, who finished with a 5-2 record as a pitcher and plays a solid first base, is considered the best two-way player in the country. He's arguably the best all-around player in Florida history, though he says he just wants to be remembered as someone who left it all out on the field, every day. "Really, just a somebody who gave it their all. Day in, day out, I just wanted to fight for these guys next to me," he added. "To be honest with you, I can’t thank the coaches here enough for all they’ve done to help me get to where I am today. The people that I’ve met along the way and played with - it’s something that I won’t ever take for granted." Caglianone is projected to be a top-five pick when the Major League Baseball draft gets underway on July 14th.

"It's too much"

The Citizens Property Insurance Corporation's Board of Governors voted to approve a new rate package for 2025 and ABC Action News Reporter Casey Albritton spoke to homeowners to get your voice on the rate hike. Florida residents react to potential Citizens Insurance rate hike