Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa awaits for Tulane, Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Before Tampa gets its Gasparilla Parade, a bowl game must come first.

This year, Tulane (9-4) and Florida (7-5) will compete in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 20. The game will serve as a key lead-in to the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoffs.

The Green Wave or Gators did not make the playoffs, but both would want to end their season on a high note in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Tulane is coming off an impressive season led by freshman quarterback Darian Mensah, who helped spur his team to an eight-game win streak and finish in the top 20 of the national polls. Tulane placed second in the American Athletic Conference with a 7-1 record. In the conference championship, the Green Wave could not defeat Army as Tulane lost 35-14. But now, the team has one more chance to cap off its season with a trophy. This will mark Tulane's 17th bowl appearance. The team has won seven bowl games.

As for the Gators, the team is making its long-awaited return to the postseason. Florida secured three straight wins in its final three games to finish the regular season with a winning record, including wins against LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida State. The Gators earned their first winning season since 2020 and will make their 31st bowl appearance in the last 35 years.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Florida Gators and Tulane Green Wave to the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium,” Gasparilla Bowl Executive Director Scott Glaser said in a statement. “With Tampa’s signature sunshine, warmth, and piratical flair, we’re ready to deliver an unforgettable experience for these teams and their passionate fans on Friday, December 20.”

Tulane and Florida will square off for the first time since 1984.

Kickoff for the Gasparilla Bowl is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN2. For ticket information, click here.