Gasparilla Bowl between UCF and UF officially sold out

TAMPA, Fla. — Choosing two Florida teams has paid off in a big way for the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. For the first time in the bowl's history, the game is officially sold out.

The 2021 Gasparilla Bowl pits the University of Central Florida Knights against the University of Florida Gators. The game will match-up two teams that haven't played each other since 2006, even though they're only a little more than 100 miles from each other.

The Knights are certainly hoping for a better outcome than the 2006 game when the Gators blanked UCF 42-0 in Gainesville. Florida is currently a 7.5 point favorite over the Knights.

UCF will enter the game with a stable roster and coaching situation, which UF hasn't enjoyed this season. The Knights also have something to prove playing against a traditional SEC power.

