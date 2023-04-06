Frozen Four brings Tampa Bay Lightning prospects to Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — It's time to crown a national champion.

Boston University, Minnesota, Michigan and Quinnipiac traveled south to Tampa for the NCAA Frozen Four.

Two players in the tournament have an opportunity to win a title on the ice that might call their professional home.

"It was really cool to see it," Minnesota's Connor Kurth said. "Getting out there to practice today was awesome. Knowing that could be possible one day is a cool and exciting experience."

Kurth was drafted by the Lightning in the sixth round in 2022. He was also named USA Hockey's Junior Player of the Year. Dylan Duke from Michigan was drafted in the fourth round in 2021.

"It's definitely special to be here," Duke said. "I spent a little time in the summer. It's an honor to be drafted here. Tampa Bay has done a great job of making everyone feel welcome."

Both players participated in the Lightning's player development camp in Brandon last August.

"The development guys, skating coach, Mr. BriesBois, they text me every once in a while checking in," Kurth said. "It's definitely a great organization they have here, and staying up on their guys is really cool."

"I talk to them every couple of weeks," Duke added. "Our player development guy J.P. Cote. I have phone calls with him and go over my game. I talk with the skating coaches pretty regularly just to work on that aspect of my game. They can give me little things I can do on my own."

Only one team can raise the trophy on Saturday night, but they both hope to wear Bolts' blue soon.

"Hopefully, one day, that will happen," Kurth said. "It will be a dream come true."