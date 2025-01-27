Freshman hoops star could be that 'face of St. Pete High School'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s not often that a 15-year-old freshman dominates on the high school basketball hardwood, but St. Petersburg’s Nijaun Harris is doing just that.

“It’s been a long time in Pinellas County, if ever, has been a kid of his nature to come in and dominate as a freshman,” St. Pete head coach Chris Blackwell said.

Harris is a 6’5”, 230-pound freshman power forward.

“I can shoot around the rim, I can really do everything on the court,” Harris said. “Hit some threes, handle the ball, I can finish, floaters, free throws. I can do everything.”

For some players, it can take years to develop skills to use at a high level. But Harris isn’t like the other players. Last year, as an eighth grader, he played varsity at Lakeside Christian School and led the team in scoring.

“We were very excited when he came in,” teammate Emir Gainer said. “He came in, and we told him, ‘Do you.’ He was kind of scared a little bit. He didn’t know if the team was going to like him or the team won’t let him do what he do. We told him do what you got to do, and he’s doing that.”

Harris is already drawing offers from the Division-I college program. It’s not hard to see why. He’s averaging nearly 30 points per game for the Green Devils.

“Nijaun is our leader. We look to him for our scoring as well,” Blackwell said. “The best part about it, he delivers.”

Harris wants to deliver the school its first state title.

“We want to make a long run and make it to states and win a state championship this year,” he said. "It’s going to take some hard work and dedication. But I definitely think we can make a good run and get hot this second half of the season.”

With Harris’ ability and positive attitude, Blackwell sees big things for his phenom freshman.

“He’s going to one day be the face of St. Petersburg High School.”