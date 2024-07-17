Free pickleball event pops up at Sparkman Wharf.

TAMPA, Fla. — Pickleballers of all experience levels dink and volley at Sparkman Wharf’s Pop Up Pickleball event

“Yeah, the first time. Never played,” Aly Hanuschak said. “It’s trendy. Everyone says it's so fun. I wanted to get outside and have a good time.”

The Tampa Bay Pickleball Crew has partnered with Sparkman Wharf to make this free event happen.

“I’m grateful they are actually putting this together,” Diego Martinez said. “I think it’s needed to build community.”

With dedicated beginners’ hours, professional instructors and all equipment provided, it’s the perfect opportunity to learn, play and connect with the community.

“Pickleball is the sport that doesn’t discriminate; any age, any level can come out,” Dene Williamson of Tampa Bay Pickleball Crew said. “Jump out on the court with someone that is 20 or 80. It’s anyone’s game. That’s one of the great things about pickleball: it’s so community-based.”

This is the first pop-up of a three-part pickleball series.

This week’s event will run until Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. Beginners’ hours are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“They have one court for beginners; they are teaching them,” Martinez added. "Then you have two courts for intermediate. Then you have the expert. Anybody can join.”

You can find the courts along the waterfront at Sparkman Wharf.