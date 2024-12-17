Former pro soccer player Danielle Fotopoulos takes over Sunlake boys soccer program

TAMPA, Fla. — The Sunlike High School boys soccer team is off to another fantastic start with a 5-1-1 record and ranked 13th in the state.

The Seahawks are having continued success even with a new head coach.

“I was really excited when I heard she was going to be our coach,” midfielder David Gutierrez said.

She is the boys’ new head coach, and her name is synonymous with the beautiful game.

“The transition going from a player to a coach is an easy one,” coach Danielle Fotopoulos said. “I love being part of a team. And to always be around players and to help inspire them to be the best they can is something I enjoyed as a player, so it’s helpful as a coach.”

“Everyone was a little shocked at first,” striker Peter Arroyo said. “But, as soon as she came, she showed us what she was about, and everyone loves her.”

Her resume is the stuff legends are made of. Fotopoulos holds the NCAA Division-I record for goals and points, she was a member of the University of Florida’s 1998 National Championship team, and also a member of the U.S. National Team that won the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“Like we had here in practice, the finishing,” Arroyo said. “All day, every day, this her domain.”

She began coaching women’s soccer in 2004 with stops at LSU, Florida, and Eckerd College.

“I’m used to being in a man’s world with the coaching,” Fotopoulos said. “I’m coaching the player; I’m coaching the sport. Whether they are male or female, do you coach them any differently? Not really. You’re trying to help them be the best person and player they can be.”

“We just see her as our coach,” Gutierrez added. “We all have a great respect for her. She’s honestly one of the best coaches I’ve had.”

Sunlake is back on the pitch Thursday night against Wesley Chapel.