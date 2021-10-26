Former Plant High star Kyle Tucker plays in World Series

TAMPA, Fla. — Plant High School has become a baseball powerhouse. They currently have five players in the Major League.

But one player…

“There’s no doubt he’s the most talented kid I’ve ever coached,” Plant head coach Dennis Braun told ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger.

The one with that sweet swing, Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker, who is just four wins away from a World Series title.

“The day Kyle walked in here we knew he was special,” Braun said. “We didn’t have anybody here that could get him out. He started every inning for four years and just did unbelievable things here.”

Tucker hit .484 with ten home runs during his senior season at Plant. The Astros drafted him fifth overall in 2015 and success has followed him every step of the way.

“Pretty much every level I’ve been at we’ve made the playoffs or have been right there,” Tucker said. “I’ve played with a lot of these guys.”

“He’s arguably the best hitter in baseball since May,” Braun added. “Those things are not easy things. It’s a hard league. It’s awesome to see him doing so well.”

Braun is lucky enough to see Tucker play in person when the series shifts to Atlanta’s Truist Park.

“We have a chance to go to Atlanta to see him in Games 3 and 4,” he said. “Last week, we went to Boston to watch him in Games 3 and 4. Got to see that three-run homer. Being a Red Sox fan growing up that was really special.”

Braun hopes his star player has more special moments.

Game 1 of the World Series between the Astros and Atlanta Braves begins Tuesday at 8 p.m.

