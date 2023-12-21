Former NFL player Mike Williams' cause of death released by officials

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County officials released the cause of death for Mike Williams, a former wide receiver for the NFL who passed away in September.

An initial case summary determined that on August 21, Williams, 36, was working on a construction site when there was an accident that led to "heavy supplies falling on his head."

911 was called the following day from his home, which was transferred to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue as a "medical call" only.

Williams was then taken to a hospital, where he had a CT scan of his head. The report said the scan revealed “multifocal intracranial masses with worsening left to right midline shift measuring 8mm” and “acute encephalopathy anoxic, toxic.”

He was then admitted to the ICU with a diagnosis of "acute hypoxic respiratory failure, cardiac arrest and sepsis due to multiple brain abscesses."

On Sept. 1, Williams went into cardiac arrest. He received CPR before being intubated and sedated.

Williams was admitted to Suncoast Hospice on Sept. 7 with a diagnosis of respiratory failure and underwent "palliative vent withdrawal." He then passed away on Sept. 12.

The cause of death listed on the report is "bacterial sepsis with cerebral abscesses and necrotizing lobar pneumonia due to multiple dental caries and retained tooth roots." Arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease is also listed as a contributing factor.

Hillsborough County officials said the Medical Examiner's office has not had a cause of death of this manner on record.

The Bucs drafted Williams 101st overall in the 2010 NFL Draft after spending four years at Syracuse.

Williams would make an immediate impact in his first year in Tampa Bay, becoming the first Buccaneer rookie to score a touchdown in back-to-back games since Carnell Williams in 2005 and setting a franchise record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season with 11.