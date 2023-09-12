Former Bucs wide receiver Mike Williams dies at 36

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams has died at 36 years old, according to the NFL Network and ESPN.

The former fourth-round pick was severely injured while doing electrical work in Tampa. He died several days after he was injured.

Rest in Peace, Mike Williams ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/6ppABCvTJk — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 12, 2023

The Bucs drafted Williams 101st overall in the 2010 NFL Draft after spending four years at Syracuse.

Williams would make an immediate impact in his first year in Tampa Bay, becoming the first Buccaneer rookie to score a touchdown in back-to-back games since Carnell Williams in 2005 and setting a franchise record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season with 11.

He also finished second in voting for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year after posting 65 receptions for 964 yards to go with his record-setting mark in touchdowns.

In the next two seasons, Williams combined for 128 receptions, 1,767 yards, and 12 touchdowns, leading to him signing a six-year, $40.25 million contract with the Bucs through the 2018 season.

But after playing in all 16 games during the first three seasons in the NFL, injuries would derail his career.

A few months after signing his new contract, the Bucs placed Williams on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. He finished the 2013 season with 22 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

Williams would only play nine more NFL games, all with the Buffalo Bills.