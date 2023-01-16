Former Lakewood star Dante Fowler, Jr. returns to Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Former Lakewood High School (St. Petersburg) defensive end Dante Fowler, Jr. makes his return to Tampa Bay as a Cowboy to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round.

His former high school coach Cory Moore remembers there was something special in Fowler, Jr.

“In high school, he fit his name. His nickname was ‘Man Child,’” Moore told ABC Action New sports anchor Kyle Burger.

Fowler, Jr. was a 6'3", 235-pound monster terrorizing quarterbacks during his Lakewood High School days.

“He was very violent, in a good way,” his father, Dante, Sr., said. “He was doing what he was trained to do. I trained him to play the game the right way: hard, fast and physical.”

“That kid had so much potential in high school,” Moore added. “He has a God-given gift to get off the ball, to make plays, be explosive. It’s easy why he was the number three pick overall.”

Fowler, Jr. played three years at the University of Florida before forgoing his senior season to enter the 2012 NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected him third overall.

His father knew that day would come — based on the advice he gave his son when he was only nine years old.

“'If you just listen to me and follow the path I have set for you,' I said, 'You’ll be a millionaire by the time you turn 20,'” Dante, Sr. said. “It came true. He got drafted when he was 20 years old. My prediction came true.”

That “Man Child” is now a fully grown Dallas Cowboy ready to get after Bucs’ quarterback Tom Brady on Monday Night Football.

“He’s sacked Tom Brady quite a few times,” Dante, Sr. said. “It's always good to sack the GOAT. Me personally, I’m scared of Tom right now. Especially in the playoffs.”

In 16 games this season, Fowler, Jr. has six sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.