Former Bucs QB Brad Johnson now a trick shot specialist on TikTok

TAMPA, Fla. — Brad Johnson was the first quarterback to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a championship in Super Bowl 37. But now, 18 years later, he’s showing off a different talent.

“I’ve made six different videos with 1% battery left on my phone,” Johnson told ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger.

Just like on the football field, Johnson comes through in the clutch but this time on social media platforms, such as TikTok under the name “Big Bad Brad 14.”

“I got started on TikTok last spring during the pandemic with my kids. First, I started making videos of my career, workout videos, then I got into trick shots,” Johnson said. “It might be a spin-off the finger, a shot over the backboard, it might be between my legs.”

Before his NFL career, Johnson played basketball for two years at Florida State.

“Basketball is my passion, never missed a day of basketball from second grade all the way to my freshman year of college,” he said.

Those skills might make Johnson the most dominant H.O.R.S.E. player on earth. Several times a week, he posts a trick shot challenge of the day.

“It’s never one trick shot, it’s usually a sequence of three, four, maybe five shots in a row,” Johnson said. “Sometimes I may go five minutes and sometimes I may be out there for hours and hours at a time.

“If I don’t make the last shot, then we don’t post, it didn’t happen and I leave in misery.”

But when it hits…

“It’s true jubilation,” Johnson said. “When they go in it's skill, but a little bit of luck, too.”

Every video ends with a huge grin and Johnson pumping his fist.

“I just want to make fun and have fun with things like that.”