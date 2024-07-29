Tristan Wirfs limits full-padded practice time while awaiting new contract

TAMPA, Fla. — Tristan Wirfs was in full gear as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the field Monday for their first day in full pads.

Wirfs was only doing individual work and stepped off the field during 11-on-11 drills, likely to avoid potential injury while he’s negotiating a new contract.

“It would’ve been nice for it to have been done already, but that’s part of the business,” he said.

Wirfs, 25, is in the final year of his rookie contract at $18.6 million. The Bucs are making progress on a new deal that is expected to make him the highest-paid tackle in the NFL—somewhere in the range of $28 million on average.

“He is here in good faith while his contract is getting done,” head coach Todd Bowles said. “We’re trying in good faith to negotiate a contract. Hopefully, something gets worked out soon, but the fact that he is here and is not holding out. When he gets it done he can step in and not lose any plays mentally by being here.”

“I have to be out here,” Wirfs said. “It’s not in my DNA. It was hard enough missing OTAs. I was in the weight room window watching the guys practice.”

As for why he wants a new contract now?

“I want to be cautious. There is a lot at stake,” he said. “I was out there when Ryan Jensen went down a couple of years ago. I’m just trying to be as smart as I can. I have a little one to look after now.”

Wirfs made it clear that he’s not demanding a trade.

“I was here all offseason training,” Wirfs said. “I think everyone here knows I like it here. Just working on getting it done. It’s been good.”

He wants to stay in Tampa.

“You look back and where have four years gone. I remember my first camp out here with Tom,” he said. “I’m in the huddle with Tom Brady right now. Now it's Baker Mayfield, Luke Goedoke, there are my best friends. Hainsey, Skule. I'm excited for it."