"The Sign Lady" inspires Buccaneers players year after year

LARGO — When Phyllis Miller was given a Lymphoma diagnosis two years ago, doctors told her they weren't sure she was going to make it.

But for this Bucs fan, affectionately known as 'The Sign Lady,' that wasn't an option.

“And I told them training camp is in August, and I will be there, and I was,” she said.

Phyllis has the ticket stub to prove she’s been a Buccaneers fan since day one.

Ever since then, she has shown her love for the team and its players by making special signs for the games each week.

“I make the signs myself and tape them all together," Phyllis said. "That’s me! The Sign Lady!”

She said she likes to help motivate players or honor them for work in the community.

When holidays or alternate uniforms arise, she has signs ready. She has made signs for the Creamsicle games, Christmas games, and even the kicker.

Her most recent signs have been following Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro receiver Mike Evans' pursuit of 1,000 receiving yards.

And when Evans went to tie the record last Sunday, Phyllis was there with her sign showing Evans breaking the 1,000 receiving yards mark for a record-tying 11th straight year.

Phyllis Miller

“I just love each and every one of the players. They’ve all been good to me,” Miller said.

Phyllis said she couldn't remember the last time she missed a Buccaneers game, but she guessed it was over 20 years ago.

When she's at the games, she's met just about every player who has donned a Bucs uniform, from Tom Brady to Warren Sapp. But her all-time favorite Bucs player is quarterback Steve DeBerg.

“I’ve got his jersey, and I always say that Steve Deberg loves me because he wrote L-O-V-E on his jersey. Not L-U-V. So it’s the real thing.”

A room in her Largo home is a Bucs museum with everything she’s collected over the years.

WFTS

Players have given Phyllis their gloves, cleats, and other memorabilia. She hopes she’s given them inspiration in return.

And with her cancer in remission, 'The Sign Lady' is feeling great and ready for another Buccaneers playoff run.

“Just got my port out two weeks ago," Phyllis said. "Yay!"