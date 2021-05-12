Tampa Bay Bucs release 2021 regular-season schedule

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers regular-season schedule has been released.

The Bucs look to start the season on Thursday, Sept. 9 hosting the Dallas Cowboys for the first NFL game of the season. The Bucs made history last season by winning Super Bowl LV on their home turf.

Below is the full regular-season schedule and pre-season schedule for the reigning Super Bowl Champions.

PRESEASON

Sat. Aug. 14 Cincinnati 7:30 PM Sat. Aug. 21 Tennessee 7:30 PM Sat. Aug. 28 at Houston 8:00 PM

REGULAR SEASON