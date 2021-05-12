Watch
Tampa Bay Bucs release 2021 regular-season schedule

Heather Leigh
Posted at 7:57 PM, May 12, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — The 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers regular-season schedule has been released.

The Bucs look to start the season on Thursday, Sept. 9 hosting the Dallas Cowboys for the first NFL game of the season. The Bucs made history last season by winning Super Bowl LV on their home turf.

Below is the full regular-season schedule and pre-season schedule for the reigning Super Bowl Champions.

PRESEASON

Sat.Aug. 14Cincinnati7:30 PM
Sat.Aug. 21Tennessee7:30 PM
Sat.Aug. 28at Houston8:00 PM

REGULAR SEASON

Thurs.Sept. 9Dallas8:20 PMNBC
Sun.Sept. 19Atlanta4:05 PMFOX
Sun.Sept. 26at L.A. Rams4:25 PMFOX
Sun.Oct. 3at New England8:20 PMNBC
Sun.Oct. 10Miami1:00 PMCBS
Thurs.Oct. 14at Philadelphia8:20 PMFOX/NFLN/AMZ
Sun.Oct. 24Chicago4:25 PMCBS
Sun.Oct. 31at New Orleans4:25 PMFox
BYE WEEK
Sun.Nov. 14at Washington1:00 PMFOX
Mon.Nov. 22N.Y. Giants8:15 PMESPN
Sun.Nov. 28at Indianapolis1:00 PMFOX
Sun.Dec. 5at Atlanta1:00 PMFOX
Sun.Dec. 12Buffalo4:25 PMCBS
Sun.Dec. 19New Orleans8:20 PMNBC
Sun.Dec. 26at Carolina1:00 PMFOX
Sun.Jan. 2at N.Y.1:00 PMFOX
Sun.Jan. 9Carolina1:00 PMFOX
